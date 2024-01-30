Driving school sector in Spain faces severe shortage of qualified instructors

Cristina Vallejo Tuesday, 30 January 2024, 15:06 Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain is aiming to recruit 3,500 driving instructors to ease a massive shortage of qualified teachers throughout the country.

The Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) has unveiled a course to obtain the road safety training teacher's certificate, with a 9 February deadline for submitting applications.

Applicants must hold a compulsory secondary education (ESO) or intermediate vocational training qualification; a class B driving licence; and have the psycho-technical and psychophysical conditions required for group two drivers in order to apply.

"Those who obtain the certificate will be able to work in one of the 8,000 opportunities that the driving school sector has", sources from the driving school employers' association said. "It has great future prospects, and is a job that allows you to work in your own province and which has no unemployment rate," they added.

"Currently, the driving school sector is facing a serious problem, such as a lack of teachers, so much so that there are more than 3,500 vacancies waiting for professionals who have the certificate," the National Association of Driving Schools (ANAES) pointed out.

Those who apply for a place and are selected must then pass two tests: one theory and another practical. "The work of a road safety teacher is fundamental for society. It is not just about teaching driving or explaining rules, we teach safe driving behaviour and attitudes to future drivers. It is something we are very proud of and we believe that for those people who are unemployed or who want to change their job orientation it is an excellent opportunity," ANAES president Álvaro Llamas said.

The application form can be found on the DGT's website: www.dgt.es