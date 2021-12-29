UK driving licences to be recognised in Spain until the end of February Negotiations are ongoing about Spanish driving test requirements

The grace period when UK driving licences will be recognised for driving for residents in Spain has been extended to 28 February 2022, the British Embassy in Madrid has announced.

The extension follows negotiations between London and Madrid to ease the post-Brexit transition for British residents in Spain. But an agreement that would see British residents able to exchange their licences for Spanish licences without taking a test remains elusive.

“As you know, the UK Government is committed to reaching a long-term agreement with Spain so that residents can exchange their UK driving licences without taking a test. Negotiations are continuing and we stand ready to conclude that agreement as soon as possible. But unfortunately we are not there yet,” the embassy posted on its Facebook page.

“We recognise that the extension is relatively short, and therefore it is important that – if it is imperative for you to drive – you consider all your options, which may include looking into taking a driving test now,” the embassy added on 28 December.

Visitors can continue to use their UK licence to drive in Spain without the need for an International Driving Permit.