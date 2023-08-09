UK driving licence holders reminded to exchange their permit before 15 September cut-off

The British Embassy has urged those licence holders who have yet to apply for a Spanish one to do so in good time

SUR Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

UK driving licence holders resident in Spain before 15 March have been reminded by the British embassy that they have until 15 September to exchange their licence for a Spanish one if they have not done so already.

This follows an agreement in March between the UK and Spain for drivers to swap licences without needing to take a practical or theory test.

The agreement gave existing residents who had not yet exchanged their UK licences for a Spanish one six months to do so; during this time they could continue to drive on their UK licences until 15 September.

As residents arriving after 15 March, the agreement gave them six months from the date they acquired their residency documents to exchange their UK licence.

The British embassy has urged UK licence holders to make the exchange by 15 September. On 29 March, the ambassador hosted a ‘Facebook Live’ to address frequently asked questions, while the embassy has advised that anyone struggling to get an appointment at their local traffic authority office should check availability at their neighbouring one.

The British Embassy in Madrid has also announced that a resolution had been found to an issue which some holders of expired UK licences (typically those over 70 years old) had been experiencing when trying to exchange their licences. Those affected should follow the established process for exchange, requesting their check code via the website.

Ambassador Hugh Elliott said: “It is very important that UK licence holders who lived in Spain prior to 15 March 2023 and want to drive here exchange their licences on or before the 15 September. We want this message to reach as many UK licence holders as possible, so please spread the word and refer to our Facebook page and the Living In Spain Guide on gov.uk for more information.”

UK licence holders who moved to Spain before 16 March 2023 and fail to make the exchange by 15 September will no longer be able to drive on their UK licence. If they wish to continue driving in Spain, they will need to go through the licence exchange process.

The process for completing the exchange is run by Spain’s traffic authority (see their website, dgt.es, for more information).