Embassy continues to reassure Britons in Spain waiting for driving licence resolution

Friday, 10 March 2023, 01:00
The British Embassy issued another message on its Facebook page, Brits in Spain, this week about ongoing driving licence negotiations.
The message said, "In our last update on 22nd February, we said that Spain had assured us that our deal would go before Consejo de Ministros [Cabinet] in 'the next few weeks.' This continues to be our understanding and to be the message we're receiving from Spain, which means that it will be very soon."
Many British residents whose right to use a UK licence expired, and who do not hold a Spanish one, have been waiting for the arrangement to swap licences.
