Pet dog and bad smell lead to discovery of mummified corpse in camper van in Spain

Alberto Arce Oviedo Wednesday, 14 May 2025, 22:18 Compartir

The mummified corpse of a middle-aged resident of Spain's Asturias region was found in a camper van in the Ciudad Naranco area on Monday. The discovery was made after a woman who regularly walks her dog in the area noticed that her pet would stop in front of the vehicle every day. Soon after that she started noticing the growing smell. She alerted the Local Police, which led to the investigation.

In order to open the van, it was necessary to call in the fire brigade and force the lock. It was then that the officers found the man, whose mummified body indicated that he had been there for some time.

The Local Police have transferred the case to the National Police, who will continue the investigation. On a first visual inspection no signs of violence were discovered, but nothing can be ruled out before the autopsy and investigation is completed.