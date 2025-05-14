Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The car park where the body was found. Alex Piña
Pet dog and bad smell lead to discovery of mummified corpse in camper van in Spain
112 incident

Pet dog and bad smell lead to discovery of mummified corpse in camper van in Spain

The body of a middle-aged man was found after a woman who regularly walks her dog in the area alerted the police

Alberto Arce

Oviedo

Wednesday, 14 May 2025, 22:18

The mummified corpse of a middle-aged resident of Spain's Asturias region was found in a camper van in the Ciudad Naranco area on Monday. The discovery was made after a woman who regularly walks her dog in the area noticed that her pet would stop in front of the vehicle every day. Soon after that she started noticing the growing smell. She alerted the Local Police, which led to the investigation.

In order to open the van, it was necessary to call in the fire brigade and force the lock. It was then that the officers found the man, whose mummified body indicated that he had been there for some time.

The Local Police have transferred the case to the National Police, who will continue the investigation. On a first visual inspection no signs of violence were discovered, but nothing can be ruled out before the autopsy and investigation is completed.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol parador to close for two years for 14.5m euro refurbishment
  2. 2 Costa del Sol car park extends its flat-rate one-euro parking hours
  3. 3 Costa del Sol town advances plans for over 500 new homes
  4. 4 New headquarters for Spanish cancer association opens on Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Gilmar estate agency opens new office in Benalmádena
  6. 6 Fast times and powerful stories define landmark edition of Ronda race
  7. 7 Celebrating five decades of bringing classical music to audiences along the Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Costa del Sol motorcycle customiser is runner-up in European championship with his latest Harley-Davidson
  9. 9 Torremolinos joins programme for the captive breeding of barn owls
  10. 10 Fireworks light up Seville to signal end of another well-attended April fair

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Pet dog and bad smell lead to discovery of mummified corpse in camper van in Spain