Customers are entitled to double the refund if online company delays reimbursement: this is how it works

Spain's OCU consumers' organisation has advised members of the public that if an online merchant delays, without justification, a monetary refund for purchased goods or services, the customer has the right to claim double the reimbursement. So if the customer is initially owed 100 euros, they can demand 200 euros in the case of a refund delay. In addition, if the delay causes any damage or harm, they can claim additional compensation.

Although the law does not set a deadline for refunds, companies usually have one in their terms and conditions. If the vendor does not specify time limits, the refund should not take longer than a week, considering the ease of the transaction.

According to the OCU, the aim of this regulation is not only to promote fair commercial practices, but also to reinforce confidence in distance transactions, given that online purchases are done without 100% certainty about the outcome.

The refund process

Returns of products one has purchased is a common practice - even more in the case of online purchases.

According to the OCU, if for whatever reason a person is not satisfied with their purchase over the internet, the seller has to refund the amount of the transaction as soon as possible.

In addition, the provider must send the product or provide the service in question within the period that has been agreed or that the customer has accepted during the contract, without undue delay. If nothing has been agreed, the law stipulates that delivery must arrive within a maximum of 30 days. In other words, an online purchase should generally be delivered within one month or sooner, unless otherwise agreed.

The seller must inform the customer, if they realise they cannot fulfil a received order or provide a service. The consumer is then entitled to a full refund, without delay. As long as they don't mind waiting, there can also be a new agreement or deadline set between the two parties.

Another option is for the seller to offer the customer a similar or alternative product or service, of the same or higher quality, without increasing the price.