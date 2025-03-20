Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Customers are entitled to double the refund if online company delays reimbursement: this is how it works
Consumer affairs

Customers are entitled to double the refund if online company delays reimbursement: this is how it works

Spain's OCU consumers' organisation explains that, if the merchant does not comply with the agreement, this can result in economic benefits for the customer

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Thursday, 20 March 2025, 21:34

Spain's OCU consumers' organisation has advised members of the public that if an online merchant delays, without justification, a monetary refund for purchased goods or services, the customer has the right to claim double the reimbursement. So if the customer is initially owed 100 euros, they can demand 200 euros in the case of a refund delay. In addition, if the delay causes any damage or harm, they can claim additional compensation.

Although the law does not set a deadline for refunds, companies usually have one in their terms and conditions. If the vendor does not specify time limits, the refund should not take longer than a week, considering the ease of the transaction.

According to the OCU, the aim of this regulation is not only to promote fair commercial practices, but also to reinforce confidence in distance transactions, given that online purchases are done without 100% certainty about the outcome.

The refund process

Returns of products one has purchased is a common practice - even more in the case of online purchases.

According to the OCU, if for whatever reason a person is not satisfied with their purchase over the internet, the seller has to refund the amount of the transaction as soon as possible.

In addition, the provider must send the product or provide the service in question within the period that has been agreed or that the customer has accepted during the contract, without undue delay. If nothing has been agreed, the law stipulates that delivery must arrive within a maximum of 30 days. In other words, an online purchase should generally be delivered within one month or sooner, unless otherwise agreed.

The seller must inform the customer, if they realise they cannot fulfil a received order or provide a service. The consumer is then entitled to a full refund, without delay. As long as they don't mind waiting, there can also be a new agreement or deadline set between the two parties.

Another option is for the seller to offer the customer a similar or alternative product or service, of the same or higher quality, without increasing the price.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Malaga foodie market comes to the Axarquía
  2. 2 The 'sick' sherry an Irishman in Spain believed in
  3. 3 Malaga CF academy graduate Dean Huijsen earns first senior Spain call-up
  4. 4 Shoppers offered chance to win 1,000-euro prize in Costa del Sol town
  5. 5 Age Concern Marbella continues series of informative talks for English-speaking senior citizens
  6. 6 All-terrain wheelchair enables youngsters with reduced mobility to enjoy the mountains in Malaga province
  7. 7 There is still time to reserve tables for ACE animal shelter fundraising dinner on the Costa
  8. 8 Sabadell Seguros launches its new health insurance policy for the over-60s: Protección Salud Más 60
  9. 9 Hospiten expands and modernises its Estepona hospital
  10. 10 Cártama Oval braced for an intense cricketing feast

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Customers are entitled to double the refund if online company delays reimbursement: this is how it works