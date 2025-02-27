Doctors plan nationwide stoppage for May 23 Medics want changes in the government's planned updated rules for their work in the state health service

The CESM national association of medics' unions has called for strike action across the country for 23 May.

Medics want changes in the government's planned updated rules for their work in the state health service. They say they want "real representation to decide the conditions, obligations and rights for doctors and other medics".

The profession has been negotiating for two years the new conditions and demands include issues such as time on-call being counted towards pensions.