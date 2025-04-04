This is the melatonin-rich fruit that will help you sleep better at night

M. S. Madrid Friday, 4 April 2025, 17:55 Compartir

Many people suffer from some type of a sleep disorder, whether that involves finding it hard to fall asleep, tossing and turning, or waking up too early and being unable to go back to the land of sweet dreams. According to doctors, pineapple could be the key to improving the quality of your sleep.

Before taking pills and counting sheep, comes the fruit option .

According to neurologist and sleep specialist Dr Nicolas Vitello, nobody is immune to sleeping disorders. They can take their toll, regardless of your age, and become chronic, decreasing your quality of life.

Luckily, the pineapple is a fruit full of melatonin - the famous "sleep hormone", which plays a key role in making you sleepy. Dr Vitello and other experts have, therefore, recommended eating the fruit a couple of hours before bed.

Pineapple properties

Among the properties of this sweet and delicious fruit are the contents of tryptophan - an amino acid that promotes the production of serotonin. In addition, it also contains magnesium, known for its relaxing effects on muscles and the nervous system, and vitamin B6, which increases the release of sleep hormones.

In other words, a simple slice of pineapple can help anyone sleep better. Experts recommend eating it 1.5 to 2 hours before bedtime, as melatonin release peaks approximately two hours after consumption.