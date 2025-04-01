Digital Nomad Visa: a gateway to living and working in Spain

Melanie Radford, head of Residency Team of My Lawyer in Spain.

Melanie Radford / My Lawyer in Spain

Have you ever dreamed of swapping your office for the sunny beaches of the Costa Blanca or the vibrant streets of Marbella, all while continuing your professional endeavours? Spain's Digital Nomad Visa offers just that - a gateway to living and working in one of the world's most sought-after destinations.

Understanding Spanish residency

Spanish residency might sound straightforward, but it's a pivotal factor for anyone looking to make Spain their long-term base. Essentially, you're considered a resident if:

• You spend over 183 days in Spain within a calendar year.

• Your main economic activity or business interests are based in Spain.

• Your spouse and minors are financially dependent and habitually reside in Spain.

The Digital Nomad Visa vs. Tourist Visa

The allure of Spain isn't new, but how you plan to enjoy your stay defines the type of visa you'll need. Unlike the tourist visa that allows non-European/British citizens a 90-day stay, the Digital Nomad Visa is designed for those looking to reside and potentially work in Spain for longer periods. It's a game-changer for non-EU citizens who've longed to merge their professional life with the unmatched lifestyle Spain offers.

Look at Law 28/2022 – Article 74

Introduced in December 2022, Law 28/2022 opens the door for various professionals to apply for Spain's coveted Digital Nomad Visa. To qualify, applicants must meet specific financial thresholds, ensuring they can support themselves during their stay. Additionally, access to healthcare, either through private insurance or the public system, is mandatory, safeguarding both the nomad and the nation's interests.

The Beckham Scheme explained

Named after the famous footballer David Beckham, this tax scheme offers an attractive proposition for expats, including Digital Nomad Visa holders. It allows for a significant reduction in tax rates, under certain conditions, making Spain even more appealing to international professionals and entrepreneurs.

To illustrate the visa's potential, we have successfully obtained Digital Nomad Visas for clients since 2022 who are:

• Directors of UK limited companies: enabling them to leverage their business operations to meet the visa's requirements.

• Employees of a UK company: even whilst working for a non-EU company, with a regular income evidenced by payslips, we can help with smoothing the path to obtaining the visa.

• Self-employed freelancers: whilst facing unique challenges and opportunities, we offer advice to demonstrate economic activity in Spain.

How to prepare for your Digital Nomad Visa application

We provide a step-by-step guide on gathering documents, meeting financial prerequisites, and securing healthcare coverage, setting you up for a successful application.

Spain's Digital Nomad Visa opens up a world of possibilities for remote workers and entrepreneurs worldwide. With careful planning and the right information, the dream of working from Spain's picturesque towns and cities can become your reality.

