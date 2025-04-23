These are items that Spain's DGT prohibits from being carried in a car and that could lead to a fine of up to 30,000 euros

Sara Bonillo Valencia Wednesday, 23 April 2025, 09:16 Compartir

We all carry various items in our cars, preparing for the unexpected, from a jacket, toiletry bag or sunglasses. However, some items are banned for transportation in vehicles by Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) and could land the driver with a fine of up to 30,000 euros.

At a traffic checkpoint, the Guardia Civil usually first check for the driver's licence. If the police officers are carrying out breathalyser checks, they may also check that the driver does not exceed the permitted alcohol level. In other cases, they may also check for banned objects that could endanger road safety or put drivers and passengers at risk.

The following is a list of objects, the presence of which the DGT bans in the car:

- Speed camera detectors: Can lead to fines of up to 500 euros and loss of 3 points.

- Objects that impede the driver's visibility such as large dolls, stuffed animals, decorations on the dashboard, misplaced stickers, etc.

- Cargo that is incorrectly positioned or protruding such as bicycles, skis, luggage on roof racks, etc. They must always be securely fastened and marked if they stick out.

- Animals without proper restraint: They cannot be carried loose and must be harnessed or in a carrier, securely fastened.

- Hazardous substances without authorisation such as flammable, explosive or chemical products requiring special transport.

- Loose objects that can be thrown around such as bottles, tools, backpacks, electronic devices, etc., if not properly secured, as they can cause serious damage in an accident, even at low speed.

It is also not allowed to carry firearms without proper licence and justification. Even if the driver holds a valid licence, there are several conditions that must be met when transporting the firearm: the weapon must be unloaded, separated from the ammunition and properly stored in a case or holster. Clear justification for the transportation is also required.

Small knives (with a blade of less than 11 cm) are not banned, but their transport may be sanctioned if there is no justified reason. On the other hand, switchblades, butterfly knives, switchblade knives, combat knives and similar knives are banned, except in special situations regulated by law.

According to the Ley de Seguridad Ciudadana, carrying such objects in public places or vehicles without just cause can lead to fines ranging from 300 to 30,000 euros.