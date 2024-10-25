Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Derailment that caused rail chaos in Madrid could have prevented a worse outcome

An empty train was apparently diverted on purpose to avoid crashing into another train full of passengers

SUR

Madrid

Friday, 25 October 2024, 13:31

Opciones para compartir

Two separate incidents on Saturday caused rail chaos in Madrid and as result the rest of Spain, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

The first incident involved a train carrying no passengers, which derailed in the tunnel that links the city's two main train stations, Atocha and Chamartín. It was later revealed that the derailment was the result of the train being intentionally diverted to avoid a collision with an AVE high-speed train full of passengers.

Transport Minister Óscar Puente confirmed on Monday that the decision had been taken by a worker to avoid it potentially crashing into another train. According to an audio message sent by a worker, the train, which previously was being towed by another locomotive was released after a mechanical fault and continued down the track out of control. Its derailment came after points were changed to avoid the loose carriages hitting a passenger train that was waiting.

Cancelled services

The incident led to the interruption of rail services between Madrid and the east of the country as well as local Cercanías trains in the capital.

Rail chaos was made worse on Saturday by a suspected suicide attempt at Atocha station. The person, in an unauthorised location, was apparently threatening to jump onto the lines and was eventually removed.

The incidents led to the further cancellation of 22 trains on Sunday, as well as timetable changes and delays affecting more than 13,000 passengers, said a Renfe representative. An inquiry is under way.

