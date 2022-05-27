No deal reached yet for UK driving licence holders to swap to a Spanish permit No agreement has been made between British and Spanish governments for people to change licences

No agreement had been reached between the British and Spanish governments to allow people living in Spain who hold UK driving licences to swap to a Spanish one without taking a test.

Since 30 April, when a grace period for using UK licences after Brexit ended, expats who were unable to swap to a Spanish licence before Brexit, or who came later and have been living in Spain for more than six months, have had to stop driving. The alternative is to pay and prepare for theory and practical driving tests - for which there are few appointments in some areas.

Sources have said the sticking point between the UK and Spain on a simpler swap deal, which Spain has in place with many other countries, is that Spain also wants real-time access to the UK's data on who owns vehicles with British number plates when they are stopped in Spain.

UK Ambassador Hugh Elliott said on social media that he understands the frustration but promised both sides were working on a deal, although he could give no guarantees.