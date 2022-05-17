One dead and more than 80 injured in Barcelona train crash A passenger train hit a derailed freight wagon just outside the Catalan capital. Fourteen ambulances and two helicopters attended the scene

One person died on Monday evening, 16 May, and another 86 were injured in a collision between two trains at the exit of Sant Boi de Llobregat station, in the Barcelona metropolitan area and very close to the Catalan capital.

The person who lost his life was the driver of one of the trains involved, a passenger service; the other was for freight and carried potash. The third wagon of the latter derailed and hit the front cab of the passenger train, and the driver died at the scene.

Of the eighty injured (86 according to some sources), nine were hospitalised although the Generalitat, owner of the public company Ferrocarrils de Catalunya (FGC) that manages the railway line, reported that none of the passengers suffered serious injuries. In fact, 77 of the wounded were treated 'in situ' and discharged to later be transferred to the next railway station by bus.

The train covered the line that joins the Llobregat and the Barcelona region of Anoia. At around six in the evening there were almost 150 travellers on the passenger train who heard a loud bang as the train screeched to a halt, with many of them falling to the floor.

Investigation opened

The proximity of the accident site to the station allowed the emergency services to arrive very quickly to the scene. Fourteen ambulances and two helicopters evacuated the injured.

The FGC and the Mossos regional police force have opened an investigation into the incident. This is the first accident with fatalities in the history of the regional government railway company.

Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, called the President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, to offer his condolences and offer his support.