One dead after 30-metre lighting tower topples at football match in Spain The game was called off after the incident in the 80th-minute at the Lenense ground on Sunday

A 66-year-old man has died at a football match in Spain’s Asturias region after an advertising billboard fell on a lighting tower, and both fell on the stand where the deceased spectator was watching the game.

According to eyewitnesses, the lighting tower, which stood about 30 metres high, had been "completely bent" after it toppled.

The accident happened at around 1.45pm on Sunday, 13 February, at the Lenense stadium, in Pola de Lena, in the 80th-minute of the game against Lealtad. The game was immediately halted and suspended.

Two players, one a doctor and the other a nurse, were the first to assist the spectators, but they were unable to save the life of the man who suffered the most serious injuries. The other injured person suffered a broken arm.

The Guardia Civil has opened an investigation into the incident, which may be related to gusts of wind on the day of the match.