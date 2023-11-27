CyberMonday: What is it and what kind of offers are there? Today is when anyone wishing to grab anything tech will be stalking shop windows and eyeing off special offers as big retailers announce huge discounts on popular products

Isabel Méndez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

After a weekend of sales thanks to Black Friday the shopping continues today with Cyber Monday, serving the perfect opportunity for anyone looking to grab a bargain on anything tech.

Both Amazon and Media Markt, among other brands, are expected to go all out this Monday 27 November. Media Markt announced on its website a "final bang" from Saturday until Friday at 9am in which you can find laptops up to 100 and 200 euros cheaper, mobile phones with more than 400-euro discounts and up to 600 euros off on various models of smart TVs. Amazon also offers a series of sales for today on popular items such as smartwatches, Apple products, toys, hoovers and video games.

Cyber Monday derived from the United States in 2005 where online retailers chose the Monday after Thanksgiving to take advantage of the pull of Black Friday. As online shopping was not nearly as popular in 2005 as it is today, most people waited until they went in to the office on Monday to search online for bargains.