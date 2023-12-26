Cult leaders that promised to 'cure' homosexuality through forced sex busted in Spain

Juan Cano Malaga Tuesday, 26 December 2023, 10:53 Compartir Copiar enlace

A married couple in the Extremadura region of Spain has been arrested for allegedly running a cult that purported to "cure homosexuality" by forcing their victims to have sexual relations.

National Police arrested a psychologist and his wife, who are suspected of leading the cult, on 16 December in a small town in Cáceres province. The alleged "heterosexualising therapies" consisted of "healing sexual relations" with the cult's leader, according to investigators.

The couple allegedly ran a company where they promoted a series of psychological therapies and "coerced and manipulated" their victims into joining the cult. They lived on a large estate in the town of Cáceres, but also ran a place in Madrid where, according to investigators, they carried out healing therapies one day a week. Police raided both properties and seized more than 100,000 euros in cash, various narcotic substances, computer equipment and documents.

The couple used different drugs - including marijuana and MDMA - during the course of the therapies to induce an altered state of consciousness in the victim, according to investigators. National Police also pointed out that the arrested couple would spread hate speech and claimed homosexuality is "a disease that can be cured".

They had been carrying out the alleged crimes for more than 20 years and gained about 50 followers. The General Commissariat of Information (CGI), which led the investigation with the National Police, has a group of officers that specialise in taking down illegal cults.

Anyone with information about any suspicious activity should email sectasdestructivas@policia.es. Information can be provided confidentially and anonymously.