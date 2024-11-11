In pictures and video: More than 100,000 people call out government 'negligence' in Valencia flood disaster protest

Thousands of people protest in Valencia against the management of the Dana disaster in the region.

A. Rallo / A. Serrano Monday, 11 November 2024, 11:01

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Valencia criticising the response of the authorities before the deadly Dana storm swept through the region, as well as a lack of swift action hours after the destruction. Some 130,000 demonstrators on Friday 8 November criticised the lack of warnings prior to the arrival of the weather, as well as a delay in the deployment of troops to help out with rescue efforts after flash flooding devastated Valencian towns and communities and killed at least 223 people.

Criticism was spread across both sides of the political chessboard, however Valencian president Carlos Mazón was the main source of anger for demonstrators as many called for his resignation.

Demonstrators started their protest in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento, where there were major altercations requiring police intervention. Some protestors had travelled from towns that were completely overcome with mud, and ended up in the Plaza Manises, where the regional government offices are headquartered.

There, they staged an image that will undoubtedly mark a defining moment in this period as dozens of mud-stained boots and trainers were left by the main entrance to the government offices. Just outside the door, there was a T-shirt with the slogan in Spanish, 'Sols el poble salva al poble' (Only the people save the people).

Hundreds of thousands of people marched through the city centre in a march against the government's management of the crisis. "They didn't warn us in time," demonstrators shouted at the march, which took an hour and a half to cover the distance between town hall and the Palau de la Generalitat (headquarters of the regional government), a journey which usually takes ten minutes.

Although it was supposed to be a silent march, there were impassioned pleas calling for the resignation of the regional government president. The most repeated cry was "the president, to Picassent". Others chanted: "Sánchez and Mazón are the same sh*t", with references to the leader's lunch that delayed his response to the flood emergency.

From ground zero

Partido Popular described the protest as "politicised". "Today's demonstration is politicised. The Països Catalans groups come to make trouble in the city of Valencia. They care nothing about the victims, only about politics," the party said.

Demonstrators moved through the city centre at a very slow pace due to a lack of space and the constant stream of people joining the march. Many who participated were splattered with mud and came from ground zero, where the floods took place, with shovels and brooms in their hands.

Both in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento and at the door of the regional government offices, makeshift altars were set up in memory of the victims, marked by the message, "only the people save the people".

National Police officers charged a group of people who tried to storm the city hall, while officers were also attacked with sticks and other objects. A fire was also started inside the building after a flare was thrown, with other demonstrators choosing to throw mud and eggs at the door of the regional government offices.