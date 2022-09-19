Spain relaxes Covid controls at airports and sea ports As of this Tuesday, passengers arriving by air or sea from countries that do not belong to the European Union will not have to present the Spain Travel Health (SpTH) information

Spain has further relaxed its health measures against Covid-19 in the country’s ports and airports. From this Tuesday, passengers arriving in the national territory by air or sea from countries that do not belong to the European Union will no longer have to present the Spain Travel Health (SpTH) information upon arrival, a health control form that included travel-related information.

The Official State Gazette (BOE) published the resolution today, Monday19 September, signed by the Director General of Public Health, Pilar Aparicio.

The text explains that the end of the obligation to present the SpTH seeks to "favour the normalisation of international mobility, with the least possible impact on public health."

“The measures to limit international mobility must be applied in compliance with the general principles of Union Law, and must not go beyond what is strictly necessary to safeguard public health and must be lifted when the epidemiological situation, particularly in hospitals, allows it”, the health authorities pointed out.

The SpTH application, which will no longer be in operation, required passengers to fill out the health control form with data such as their identity, address, the vaccination certificate or the diagnostic test before embarking on the trip. The app generated a QR code that had to be presented at airport and port controls and to the transport companies.

However, for the time being, temperature controls at airports and the mandatory use of a mask on flights will remain in force.