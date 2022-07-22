Spain adds 545 coronavirus deaths in the last three days The incidence rate has dropped throughout the country except in Navarra, where infections increased significantly after the San Fermín bull-running festivities

The Covid-19 situation in Spain is gradually improving, but the consequence of the growth of the number of infections in recent weeks is now being felt in the number of deaths, which has rocketed in the latest report from the Ministry of Health.

According to data from the department, headed by Carolina Darias, in the last three days some 545 coronavirus deaths have been recorded, the highest figure since the Ministry of Health began to deliver two reports per week, on 29 March. The Covid death toll since since March 2020 has now risen to 110,187 - according to official statistics.

Meanwhile, the rest of the indicators point towards a more optimistic outlook. The cumulative incidence rate in those over 60 years of age, the only one that is measured in this 'flu' stage, stood this Friday at 858.24 infections per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days, some 160 down on Tuesday and 367 fewer than on 12 July, when the peak of the seventh wave was reached with 1,225.

The incidence rate has dropped throughout Spain except in Navarra, where infections increased very significantly after the San Fermín festivities. Last Tuesday, the incidence rate was 1,265; this Friday it stands at 2,873.

But in general, the decrease in infections in Spain is also representing an improvement in the hospital situation. Covid patients account for 8.74% of the total number of beds, almost one point less than Tuesday and already well below the 10% that represents the barrier between 'medium risk' and 'high risk' in the Ministry of Health’s 'Covid traffic light'. The reduction is also noticeable in intensive care units, where coronavirus patients account for 5.91% of all those admitted, compared to 6.30% three days ago.