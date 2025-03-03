Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of an El Corte Inglés department store. EFE
Major department store chain in Spain suffers theft of customers&#039; data after security breach
Cyber crime

Major department store chain in Spain suffers theft of customers' data after security breach

El Corte Inglés has sent a message to its customers this Monday morning reassuring them that there is no risk of fraud

Javier Varela

Javier Varela

Madrid

Monday, 3 March 2025, 14:09

Spain's El Corte Inglés department store chain has fallen victim to unauthorised access to its customers' personal data. In an email to its customers this morning, the company stated its security was breached via an external provider, accessing identification, contact details and card numbers. However, the company has assured that the data breach does not allow third parties to use clients' payment cards. Customers can continue to safely use their cards in its department stores across the country and online.

The incident was identified and immediately remedied through El Corte Inglés' detection and security protocols. In addition, the supplier has been required to implement additional measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The case has been brought to the relevant data protection authorities.

Similarly, El Corte Inglés stressed that the information that has been accessed without authorisation consists of identification and contact details, as well as card numbers for purchases only at El Corte Inglés. “In any case, this information does not allow third parties to operate or make payments with your El Corte Inglés card,” the statement clarified, so customers can continue to use their card in complete safety both in stores, on its website and in the application.

El Corte Inglés has reminded customers that it would never contact them to request passwords, security codes or personal information, either via email or phone calls.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga CF snatch a share of the points thanks to dramatic two-goal fightback
  2. 2 Bikers host Andalucía Day event for clients and staff of much-loved Malaga association
  3. 3 Friends rally to help Costa del Sol chimney sweep after theft of tools worth more than 10,000 euros
  4. 4 Tour title remains elusive for Alejandro Davidovich after yet another final defeat
  5. 5 Hard-fought draw sees Marbella FC climb out of relegation zone
  6. 6 Last-gasp equaliser not enough to save Antequera CF from losing top spot
  7. 7 Renowned Irish guitarist to give two free concerts in Malaga
  8. 8 Mobile breast screening unit to visit east of Malaga province
  9. 9 More than 2,000 athletes to compete in Andalusian rhythmic gymnastics championships on the Costa
  10. 10 Malaga teenager becomes youngest-ever Premier Padel champion

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Major department store chain in Spain suffers theft of customers' data after security breach