Congreso goes multi-lingual to placate nationalists

Friday, 22 September 2023, 14:24
To win support from nationalists for her party, the new speaker of the Congreso de los Diputados lower chamber of parliament, Socialist Francina Armengol, has got her way to allow MPs to speak in official languages other than Castilian Spanish for the first time - Basque, Catalan, Galician.
Some 450 audio sets for translation have been given out. The move has upset parties on the right.
