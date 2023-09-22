Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Congreso goes multi-lingual to placate nationalists

Congreso goes multi-lingual to placate nationalists

Some 450 audio sets for translation have been given out

SUR

Friday, 22 September 2023, 14:24

Compartir

To win support from nationalists for her party, the new speaker of the Congreso de los Diputados lower chamber of parliament, Socialist Francina Armengol, has got her way to allow MPs to speak in official languages other than Castilian Spanish for the first time - Basque, Catalan, Galician.

Some 450 audio sets for translation have been given out. The move has upset parties on the right.

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad