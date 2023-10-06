Confusion over why Murcia nightclub where fire killed 13 was still operating Town hall inspectors have been temporarily removed from their posts while the inquiry continues into how 'illegal' Fonda Milagros and Teatre were not shutdown

A firefighter walks past the ruins of Teatre and Fonda Milagros (right) last Sunday. Neither had a valid licence.

SUR MURCIA. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The investigation is still ongoing into how a popular nightclub that burned down last Sunday in Murcia, eastern Spain, in a blaze killing 13 people, managed to keep advertising its events widely on social media despite not having a licence or even existing in official council records.

The emerging scandal is focussing on the internal processes of the town hall departments meant to carry out controls and inspections, as well as the reaction of the business owners who had not followed an order to shutdown the operation of Fonda Milagros, the club where the victims died, and the neighbouring Teatre club, which also burned down.

Split in two with no permission

Both these clubs were located on an industrial estate on the outskirts of Murcia. Fonda Milagros had been created without permission from a part of Teatre as an independent business in the last few years. This had caused Murcia council to order Teatre (including the space occupied by La Fonda) to be shut down in October last year, although this instruction was never carried out.

Last Sunday morning, the area occupied by the clubs turned into an inferno. Social media footage that emerged later this week appeared to show staff on stage trying to put out flames in roof equipment as people danced below at 6am.

Investigators are still trying to find out where the fire started in Fonda Milagros or Teatre. Reports this week said the two venues shared a common wiring system and were separated by just a plasterboard wall. Teatre had been affected by an electrical fire in 2009 with no injuries.

Celebrating a birthday

Many of the 13 victims had been celebrating a friend's birthday on a balcony surrounding the dance floor at Fonda Milagros and had been unable to escape in time, reports said.

On Wednesday this week , Murcia city council temporarily removed the staff who were responsible for inspecting the venues from their posts while investigations continued as it emerged that a latest inspection had failed to enforce the closure of the venues.