A coffee with the clock ticking: the bar in Spain that charges according to time it takes to drink it

A bar in one of Barcelona's most touristy neighbourhoods charges between 1.60 and 4 euros for a coffee, not for the type of bean or the view of the sea, but for the time the customer spends on the terrace. This is what a small sign on the tables of the Perfetto bar warns: if you drink your coffee in less than half an hour, you pay 1.60 euros; if it takes up to 30 minutes, the price rises to 2.50 euros. If you sit for more than an hour without drinking, there is a surcharge of up to 4 euros.

The image of this poster has been widely circulated on social networks. On X, for example, a photo taken on the terrace of the bar, located in the Plaça de la Barceloneta, has gone viral. It clearly shows the notice about the staggered price of both coffee and tea.

A la Barceloneta si vols un cafè te l’has de prendre en menys de 30 minuts. pic.twitter.com/kJd0dsXjVv — Maria (@maria_lostia) May 4, 2025

The comments to the tweet reflect a strong division of opinion. While some criticise the measure harshly, others understand the logic behind it and support the establishment. At the same time, several users have started reviewing the bar’s activity on Google Maps, where they found insulting replies from the official account to customers who had left negative reviews. Some were called "alcoholics" for complaining that only alcoholic drinks are served at certain times; others were outright labelled "criminals".

The only thing that is certain is that this poster has reopened an old debate in Barcelona: that of the use of terraces and access to public space in a city as touristy as Barcelona.