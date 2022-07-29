Half a tonne of cocaine found hidden in a motorhome in Spain The stash, valued at 60 million euros, is the largest haul found by Spanish authorities in the last ten years

Spain's National Police force and the Aduanas tax agency have carried out one of the biggest operations against drug trafficking in the Basque Country "in the last decade". In the first fortnight of July, after an investigation lasting more than two years, officers intercepted a motorhome in the port of Barcelona with 534 kilos of cocaine hidden in a double bottom, a substance that would have been worth 60 million euros on the street.

The government delegate in the Basque Country, Denis Itxaso, and the senior chief of the National Police in the autonomous community, Jesús Herranz, gave details of the operation known as 'Keja-Ojo Salado' at a presentation of the drugs seized in the Basauri complex. Officers from the Drugs and Organised Crime Unit (UDYCO) of the Basque High Command began tracking two people in November 2019 after becoming aware that a large shipment of narcotics was being prepared from a Latin American country.

The drug network exported a motorhome, equipped with kayaks and a bicycle rack, with the intention of passing it off as a vehicle to enjoy adventure sports in Spain. The vehicle, "of medium to large size", arrived in Spain this month. Officers searched and found 333 packets of cocaine "of great purity" and waited for the criminal organisation to come and pick it up. They then proceeded to make the arrests. Herranz did not offer any further details as the investigation "is still open".