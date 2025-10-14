Cinema box office takings plummet to worst level since the Covid pandemic in Spain

F. Muñoz Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 18:12 Share

Last weekend (Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 October) the box offices of cinemas in Spain registered just 3.2 million euros and fewer than 500,000 people went to watch a film. These are figures not seen since October 2020 during the pandemic, according to the film magazine BoxOffice based on official data from ComScore. Cinemas reopened in Spain in June 2020 after the first lockdown.

In the absence of final data, Comscore puts the amount taken between Friday and Sunday at 3.3 million, some 100,000 euros less than what was received in 2022 and above all, far from the average of around five million euros that was experienced in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

The most popular film of the weekend was Tron: Ares with a meagre 696,000 euros, followed by One Battle After Another, which failed to reach 500,000 euros. In the top three and four, both with just over 310,000 euros, were Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale and The Warren Files: The Last Rite. Closing the top five was The Captive, the film by Alejandro Amenábar which was released in September. In sixth place was Bala Perdida by Aranofski, followed by La sospecha de Sofía, ' Two Bad Guys 2, Guardians of the Night and Crazy Old..

The poor figures are not exclusive to Spain. The USA also had a terrible weekend, with the worst figures since 2020 in absolute numbers, according to box office expert Pau Brunet.

Twelve movies were released in Spain last weekend, including the Spanish films 'La Tregua', 'Karmele', 'Mario' and 'Mi Ilustrisimo Amigo'.