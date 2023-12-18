What will the weather be like in Spain this week, ahead of Christmas Day?

María Albert Madrid Monday, 18 December 2023, 10:19 Compartir Copiar enlace

After the recent record-breaking unseasonal high temperatures experienced in some parts of the country, the arrival of a mass of polar air this week will cause thermometers to drop leaving widespread frost in northern inland parts of the mainland and values more typical for the season Spain's Met Office, Aemet, has announced.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 17-12-2023 hasta 23-12-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/GkIsfTG9fv — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) December 17, 2023

The cold of the coming days will remain, at least, until Christmas week, Aemet posted on X: "The week from 18 to 25 December could be cold, with temperatures even lower than usual for these dates in large areas."

La semana del 18 al 25 de diciembre podría ser fría, con temperaturas incluso inferiores a lo habitual para estas fechas en amplias zonas. Las lluvias seguirían sin hacer acto de presencia o serían escasas. De todas formas, este pronóstico aún presenta incertidumbre.

(2/2) pic.twitter.com/bUS7G3oOQR — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) December 10, 2023

Early forecasts suggest that this drop in temperatures will not be accompanied by rain during Christmas week. "Rain will continue to be absent or scarce," Aemet wrote on social media. However, the national forecaster noted that these forecasts could change as uncertainty about what could happen remains very high.