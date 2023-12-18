What will the weather be like in Spain this week, ahead of Christmas Day?

Sections
After the recent record-breaking unseasonal high temperatures experienced in some parts of the country, the arrival of a mass of polar air this week will cause thermometers to drop leaving widespread frost in northern inland parts of the mainland and values more typical for the season Spain's Met Office, Aemet, has announced.
The cold of the coming days will remain, at least, until Christmas week, Aemet posted on X: "The week from 18 to 25 December could be cold, with temperatures even lower than usual for these dates in large areas."
Early forecasts suggest that this drop in temperatures will not be accompanied by rain during Christmas week. "Rain will continue to be absent or scarce," Aemet wrote on social media. However, the national forecaster noted that these forecasts could change as uncertainty about what could happen remains very high.
