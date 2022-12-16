These are the staple foods in Spain that have shot up in price in run-up to Christmas The most common products at this time of year were already 5.2% more expensive a month ago compared to last year and now they have risen by a further 2.4%

The price of food in Spain continues its usual escalation in the run-up to Christmas. To help in the preparation of a more affordable Christmas menu, the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU), has compiled the change in prices for the most commonly consumed foods at this time of year.

According to the organisation, one month before Christmas Day, the prices of these items were already 5.2% higher on average than last year. And, by 10 December, the prices had risen a further 2.4%, on average.

To analyse the price rises, the OCU selected 16 typical fresh products for the festive season including suckling lamb, veal, octopus, turkey, a leg of Iberian cured ham, red cabbage, pineapple, sea bream, farmed sea bass, cut hake, baby eels, non-frozen cooked prawns (size 40/60), Galician barnacles, clams and oysters (a dozen).

Which products have become more expensive?

According to the study, the most notable rises are for clams (19% more expensive now), Iberian ham (10%), sea bream (7%) and barnacles (6%). Other items hardly changed in price, such as lamb, or sea bass. According to the OCU report, some products have fallen in price from 24 November-10 December, including prawns, which cost 3% less, and fruits such as pomegranate and pineapple, which cost 5% less.

The OCU said that the prices of the selected products were collected in supermarkets, hypermarkets, department stores and markets in ten Spanish cities.

The consumer organisation said the prices showed a striking difference compared to last year “in the case of fish and seafood".

Table of the rise in prices analysed by the OCU: