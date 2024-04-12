Chery close to becoming first Chinese company to manufacture cars in Spain

José María Camarero Madrid Friday, 12 April 2024, 13:12 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Chery is nearing a deal with the Spanish government to become the first Chinese company to manufacture vehicles in Spain.

As part of the arrangement, the company will start production on the land that was occupied by Nissan for 40 years until 2021, in the Zona Franca neighbourhood in Barcelona.

The agreement is expected to be signed on 19 April when Catalan minister of enterprise and employment Roger Torrent meets with officials from Chinese automaker Chery in Wuhu in China, according to sources. From that day on, the company will be able to start production.

Chery insisted on the need for the Spanish economy to remain open, since - according to sources in the country - it is considered a key country both within the EU, where it is the fourth largest power, and in the world because of its links with Latin America. The proportion of Chinese vehicles continues to increase, both in petrol and electric vehicles.