Government's cheap holiday scheme sets flat rate of 50 euros for those on lowest pensions in Spain

File image of tourists on Spain's Imserso scheme arrive to spend their holidays at the Hotel Bali in Benidorm.

Spain's central government has approved the new tender for the Imserso subsidised holiday scheme, which offers affordable travel for retired individuals. The novelty this year is that the flat rate for people with lower pensions is set at 50 euros.

According to the Ministry of Social Rights, Consumption and Agenda 2030, Imserso will reserve 7,447 places for people who receive a benefit equal to or less than the amount of the non-contributory disability or retirement pensions of the Social Security.

“For the first time, they will pay a fixed amount of 50 euros for their trip, regardless of the destination, while Imserso will cover the remaining cost,” said minister Pablo Bustinduy. In addition, the new tender will also allow Imserso users to travel with their pets.

The new offer does have some small print, as the rate depends on the season when the trip is booked. In May, June and October, packages will have an additional cost of 100 euros. This also applies to the Canary Islands in December, January and February. However, in no case does it affect those who receive the lowest pensions.

According to the new conditions, the awarded companies “will have to distribute 36% of the places of each lot proportionally, during each month of the travel campaign” to avoid clogging up the system. They will also receive an increased budget. Sanctions will be applied “in those cases in which the quality standards established by the Imserso are not complied with”.

As a requirement, Imserso hotel partners must have a minimum of three stars. In addition, they are also obliged to offer leisure activities and prepare informative leaflets related to active aging or the prevention of elder abuse.