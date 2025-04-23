This is the cheap holiday scheme for pensioners in Spain with some packages on offer at just 50 euros

Susana Zamora Malaga Wednesday, 23 April 2025, 16:35 Compartir

The Spanish government's popular Imserso programme, which offers subsidised holidays for pensioners in Spain, has published details of its 2025/26 travel programme, which offers 879,213 places and several new features, including a flat rate of 50 euros for people with lower pensions. It also includes, for the first time, some trips that will allow people to travel with their pets. The holiday period starts on 1 September this year and ends on 31 August 2026.

Trips will be offered in two stages with the first from October to December of one year and the second from January to June of the following year. The distribution of all the places offered will be divided into three lots: lot one (mainland coast) will have the largest number of places with 440,284, while lot two (inland) and lot three (getaway and European origin) will have 228,142 and 210,787, respectively.

The deadline for submitting bids is 19 May.

On the other hand, the deadline for the submission of bids from interested companies will be open until 19 May at 11.59pm and the opening of the economic offers of the awarded companies will take place on the 27 of the same month, at 10am.

The maximum number of lots that a bidder may be awarded is two, although it may bid for all three. According to the terms and conditions, lot one and lot two are "incompatible", so that "these lots cannot be awarded to the same bidder".

The announcement highlighted that 7,447 places will cost 50 euros each for people with lower pensions, regardless of the destination, distributed among all the lots and types of trips. For the first time, the Imserso programme will allow users to travel with pets weighing no more than 10 kilograms on trips within Spain.

Travel 100 euros cheaper in low season

The new programme indicates that trips in the high season will cost 100 euros more than the same trip in the low season (October, May and June in mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands, and December, January and February in the Canary Islands).

The hotels offered in the programme must have a minimum of three stars and will be obliged to offer leisure and free time activities to meet the demands of the users.

Finally, the awarded companies will have to edit, layout, print and distribute informative leaflets to users on subjects related to active and healthy ageing, including prevention of abuse of older people, gender violence in older women and the sexuality of older people.