Champion aerobatic pilot dies after mid-air collision with a vulture in Spain
112 incident

Champion aerobatic pilot dies after mid-air collision with a vulture in Spain

The bird strike happened when Olivier Masurel was returning to base after taking part in the San Javier Air Festival, according to the event organisers

Colpisa

San Javier

Monday, 6 May 2024, 08:29

Compartir

The aerobatic pilot Olivier Masurel died on Sunday (5 May) after a mid-air collision. The 2023 Spanish champion died after suffering an accident while returning to base from the San Javier Air Festival in his aircraft. Apparently, according to the organisers of the flying exhibition, the incident was caused by a bird strike with a vulture.

Masurel had taken part in the festival and it was, according to the organisation's communiqué, on his way back to the Valladolid-Matilla De Los Caños Airport aerodrome, and was only a few minutes away, when the collision with the bird happened.

The pilot was proclaimed Spanish unlimited aerobatic flight champion in July 2023. As stated in the air festival programme in which he took part, Masurel was «an outstanding pilot whose talent and dedication took him to the top of his field». It also noted that he was «one of the most recognised names on the international aerobatic scene».

The organisation said it was «devastated» to learn of the pilot's fatal accident. «Flying has been his passion and this accident has taken his life, fly high dear Oliver,» it lamented in a statement published on its social media.

The aircraft flown during the exhibition was, according to the programme, an Extra 300 model with a wingspan of eight metres, a range of 891 kilometres and a top speed of 407 kilometres per hour.

