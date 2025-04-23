Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The shocking drinks offer at a bar in a city popular with tourists in Spain
Food and drink

The shocking drinks offer at a bar in a city popular with tourists in Spain

Members of the opposition Vox political party in Oviedo are calling for "immediate action" to end to the electrifying 50-cents a shot promotion

Wednesday, 23 April 2025, 18:02

The opposition Vox political party at Oviedo city hall in Spain's Asturias region has demanded "immediate action" by councillors after it emerged that a pub in the city's old town is offering shots of liquor for 50 cents to those who agree to have a 10-second electric shock.

The practice, known as 'el calambrazo', has been publicised on social media by the bar itself, where videos can be seen of young people - some apparently minors - undergoing this activity, said El Comercio newspaper.

"Vox considers it extremely serious that dangerous practices are promoted in nightlife venues, even more so when there is evidence of underage participation. It is unacceptable that in Oviedo a type of leisure based on physical risk and personal degradation in exchange for cheap alcohol and exposure on social media is being normalised", said the municipal spokesperson, Sonsoles Peralta.

He is calling for councillors to "immediately open a file to investigate the facts, assess the legality of the device used and determine whether administrative or criminal offences have been committed, especially in relation to the consumption of alcohol by minors and people's safety".

"Showcase of viral experiments".

"While the municipal government dedicates itself to organising forums, events and ideological posturing campaigns," continued Peralta, "nightlife in Old Oviedo is becoming a no man's land. This is the consequence of looking the other way while neglecting the real problems in our neighbourhoods".

Peralta insisted that Vox will always defend a healthy leisure offer, respectful of the law and the dignity of people, especially young people, "and we will not allow Oviedo to become a showcase for viral experiments at the expense of our young people's health".

