Spaniards give 320 million euros to Catholic Church through personal income tax donations

The tax collection campaign sets a new record with an increase of 84,000 declarations in favour of the institution

Antonio Paniagua Madrid

One out of every three Spanish taxpayers last year dedicated a sum to the Catholic Church through their personal income tax payments (IRPF). And in 2022 the institution received more than double the number of declarations than in the previous year.

The Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE) attributes this new record to the fact that in times of crisis the social and charitable work of the church is more appreciated. Overall, more than 8.5 million Spaniards opted to dedicate 0.7% of their income tax to the organisation – a total of 320 million euros. On average, the contribution received by the church from each taxpayer was 37.73 euros.

Despite the good figures, three times as many taxpayers chose to donate to other charitable causes rather than the Catholic Church.

«The church has its lights and shadows; we are well aware of the shadows, but also in the hardest moments that we have experienced, and that we will continue to experience, the work of accompanying the church will be required. And when this happens, contributions increase,» said the CEE's Vice-Secretary for Economic Affairs, Fernando Giménez Barriocanal.

Compensation to sexual abuse victims

Giménez said the Church was waiting to see the amount of compensation to be distributed to sexual abuse victims following the investigations being carried out by the Ombudsman and the law firm Cremades & Calvo Sotelo – the group which the church has commissioned to carry out its own probe.

On average, the tax allocation from individuals accounts for 22% of diocesan funding. The number of declarations in favour of the church has increased in 14 of the 17 autonomous regions, especially in Andalucía, Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha and Valencia.