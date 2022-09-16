Catalonia Day is celebrated

Last Sunday, 11 September, Catalonia celebrated its annual regional holiday, the so-called Diada. It commemorates Barcelona falling to French troops in the War of Spanish Succession in 1714 and the abolition of many Catalan freedoms. Normally a major event for the modern-day independence movement, this year, attendance at events was less enthusiastic amid splits between separatist parties. However hundreds from the radical separatist CDR group took part in a march in Barcelona urging Catalonia's leaders to "not take a step backwards".