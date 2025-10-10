Cash payouts delivered in envelopes from PSOE's Madrid headquaters add to suspicions

SUR Madrid. Friday, 10 October 2025, 10:34 Share

A newly released police report further implicates two people at the centre of an alleged corruption case that has cast a shadow over the governement. The document says José Luis Ábalos and former adviser Koldo García received tens of thousands of euros in undeclared cash from the PSOE party.

The funds - often delivered in envelopes from the PSOE's Madrid headquarters - were allegedly used for personal expenses, payments to family members, people close to them and to cover certain costs García managed on Ábalos's behalf.

In coded messages, cash was described with terms such as "chistorras" (sausages; 500-euro notes), "lechugas" (lettuces; 100s) and "soles" (suns; 200s). Ábalos and the PSOE say all payments corresponded to legitimate "expenses payments".