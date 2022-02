Roughly two out of ten cars involved in accidents with victims or injured on Spain's roads in 2020 did not have an ITV vehicle inspection document, according to latest data from the government. The ITV inspection is vital to ensure a car's safety, it said. The number of vehicles on Spanish roads without an ITV increased by 10 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019. Spain's cars are among the oldest in Europe, at an average age of 13.