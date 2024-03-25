Carrying your national ID virtually on your phone will soon be possible in Spain

Enrique Miranda Malaga Monday, 25 March 2024, 11:08 Compartir Copiar enlace

"It's your camera, your wallet, your GPS and soon it will also be your national ID card." This is how the National Police begin their video in which they unveil the new format of the Spanish DNI national identity card that you will soon be able to carry on your mobile phone, and which will have the same validity as the original, physical ID card.

There is still no official implementation date, but the National Police force said it will be soon. There has been talk of a digital ID card for years, the what's known as DNI 4.0 officially came into force in Spain in 2023, but it has not yet taken off.

Now, the National Police has given more details about the new tool on its official Tik Tok channel, pointing out it will be launched "soon". In addition, the police spokeswoman said the DNI will be able to be carried virtually on a mobile phone thanks to a QR code "electronically signed by the police".

The virtual card can be used both as identification with administrations to carry out formalities or procedures, and for use in business, such as when booking a hotel or renting a car.

It is important to remember that it is not valid to use a photo of the DNI or a scanned copy on a mobile phone; it is necessary to carry the original document. However, it should also be pointed out that, contrary to popular belief, it is not compulsory to carry your ID card with you when you go out, as you can identify yourself with any other legally valid document, such as your passport or driving licence.

In the case of driving licences, this digital version is already operational. The Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) launched the miDGT application, a mobile app where, free of charge, you can carry your driving licence and all your vehicle documentation digitally, and carry out procedures such as paying fines or requesting a vehicle report.