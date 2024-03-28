Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

AESAN stresses that the products' appearance may appeal to children.
Cannabis derivative detected in gummy sweets and biscuits sold in Spain
Food alert

Cannabis derivative detected in gummy sweets and biscuits sold in Spain

The products, from the Czech Republic, are for sale online, and the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) is calling for them not to be consumed

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Málaga

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 11:08

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has received an alert notice from health authorities in Madrid via a rapid information exchange system. The warning is due to the presence of hexahydrocannabinol (HHC), a cannabis derivative, in some biscuits and sweets. In particular, it concerns HHC Cookies and HHC Gummies from the brand Weed Nation, which come from the Czech Republic. Hexahydrocannabinol, or HHC, is a cannabinoid found in low concentrations in the pollen and seeds of hemp plants. It can also be produced synthetically in a lab from natural cannabinoids or marijuana extract.

The products in question include a warning stating that they should not be consumed. However, they look like food, their packaging is particularly attractive to children and they are available online.

Information on the products involved

-Product name: HHC Cookies

-Brand: Weed Nation

-Product appearance: Bag/30 units

-Batch number: All batches

-Storage temperature: Room

A warning on the packaging prohibiting its consumption.
- Product name: HHC Gummies 250 mg

- Brand/trade name: Weed Nation

- Product appearance: Plastic box/units

- Batch number: All batches.

- Storage temperature: Room

