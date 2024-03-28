Cannabis derivative detected in gummy sweets and biscuits sold in Spain

Isabel Méndez Málaga Thursday, 28 March 2024, 11:08 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has received an alert notice from health authorities in Madrid via a rapid information exchange system. The warning is due to the presence of hexahydrocannabinol (HHC), a cannabis derivative, in some biscuits and sweets. In particular, it concerns HHC Cookies and HHC Gummies from the brand Weed Nation, which come from the Czech Republic. Hexahydrocannabinol, or HHC, is a cannabinoid found in low concentrations in the pollen and seeds of hemp plants. It can also be produced synthetically in a lab from natural cannabinoids or marijuana extract.

The products in question include a warning stating that they should not be consumed. However, they look like food, their packaging is particularly attractive to children and they are available online.

Information on the products involved

-Product name: HHC Cookies

-Brand: Weed Nation

-Product appearance: Bag/30 units

-Batch number: All batches

-Storage temperature: Room

A warning on the packaging prohibiting its consumption.

- Product name: HHC Gummies 250 mg

- Brand/trade name: Weed Nation

- Product appearance: Plastic box/units

- Batch number: All batches.

- Storage temperature: Room