Ryanair cabin crew strike in Spain: these are the flights cancelled this Thursday, 30 June The unions report at least 10 flights that will not operate and 14 that will experience delays at Spanish airports today

Passengers at the Ryanair desk at Malaga airport last weekend, after their flights were cancelled. / SUR

The Unión Sindical Obrera (USO) union has confirmed this Thursday, 30 June, the cancelled and delayed flights due to the latest Ryanair three-day cabin crew strike a bases in Spain which started this morning.

As USO reported, at 9am, at least 10 flights to or from Spanish airports have been cancelled, and 14 have left late from one of the Spanish airports where the company operates bases.

Ryanair flight cancellations. 30 June 2022

• FR9002 | Barcelona El Prat - Billund

• FR3053 | Barcelona El Prat - Krakow

• FR6374 | Barcelona El Prat - Paris Beauvais

• FR235 | Malaga Berlin - Brandenburg

• FR3350 | Malaga - Gran Canaria

• FR6375 | Paris Beauvais - Barcelona El Prat

• FR9003 | Billund - Barcelona El Prat

• FR3054 | Krakow - Barcelona El Prat

• FR3351 | Gran Canaria - Malaga

• FR234 | Berlin Brandenburg - Malaga

Ryanair delayed flights. 30 June 2022

• Barcelona | 3

• Malaga | 2

• Palma de Majorca | 3

• Madrid | 2

• Seville | 2

• Santiago | 1

• Ibiza | 1

• Valencia | 0

• Alicante | 0

• Girona | 0

The Ryanair strike is scheduled to continue on 1st and 2nd July.