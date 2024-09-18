Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Bottled gas price rises in Spain: this is what you should now be paying
Energy

Bottled gas price rises in Spain: this is what you should now be paying

The maximum retail price of the standard liquefied petroleum gas cylinders is regulated by the Spanish government and set every two months

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Wednesday, 18 September 2024, 11:43

Opciones para compartir

The price of the ubiquitous standard cyclinders of bottled gas in Spain has increased again, this time by 3.85%. Now, customers can expect to pay 15.93 euros.

The increase in this latest price-check is due to a 13.0% rise in the price of raw materials, which is offset by a drop in freight prices (-26.4%) and the slight appreciation of the euro against the dollar (+1.32%), as pointed out by the ministry for ecological transition.

The maximum selling price of bottled liquefied petroleum gases (LPG, in Spain typically butane or propane) in containers of between 8 and 20kg (the traditional cylinder sizes), is not part of a free market. Its value is revised bimonthly on the third Tuesday of the month by Resolution of the Directorate-General for Energy Policy.

Bimonthly review

The calculation is based on the cost of the raw materials (propane and butane) on international markets, as well as the cost of freight (transport) and movements in the euro-dollar exchange rate. However, this price revision, whether up or down, is limited to a 5% shift, with the excess or shortfall in price being passed on to apply in subsequent price changes.

So far, the maximum price consumers should have paid for a cylinder of butane is 19.55 euros, fixed from 17 May to 14 November 2022.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town declares war on dog pee and 'uncivilised owners'
  2. 2 Costa del Sol bus service staff plan strike to coincide with town's annual fair after a 'chaotic' summer
  3. 3 Carmen Thyssen museum in Malaga hosts 'groundbreaking' initiative on evolution of digital art
  4. 4 Cousins discover ancestral connection between Malaga and Hawaii
  5. 5 Spain secure top-seed status ahead of Davis Cup tennis finals in Malaga
  6. 6 Local choir offers autumn concert in aid of under-privileged children's Christmas appeal
  7. 7 Costa del Sol osteopathy clinic investigated for allegedly operating without correct authorisation
  8. 8 Malaga CF amongst just five teams unbeaten this season so far in Spain's Segunda División
  9. 9 Couple wed by 'Elvis' in Las Vegas use Costa del Sol party to benefit local dementia support group
  10. 10 Cártama launches campaign to highlight environmental advantages of glass recycling

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad