Bottled gas price rises in Spain: this is what you should now be paying

The price of the ubiquitous standard cyclinders of bottled gas in Spain has increased again, this time by 3.85%. Now, customers can expect to pay 15.93 euros.

The increase in this latest price-check is due to a 13.0% rise in the price of raw materials, which is offset by a drop in freight prices (-26.4%) and the slight appreciation of the euro against the dollar (+1.32%), as pointed out by the ministry for ecological transition.

The maximum selling price of bottled liquefied petroleum gases (LPG, in Spain typically butane or propane) in containers of between 8 and 20kg (the traditional cylinder sizes), is not part of a free market. Its value is revised bimonthly on the third Tuesday of the month by Resolution of the Directorate-General for Energy Policy.

Bimonthly review

The calculation is based on the cost of the raw materials (propane and butane) on international markets, as well as the cost of freight (transport) and movements in the euro-dollar exchange rate. However, this price revision, whether up or down, is limited to a 5% shift, with the excess or shortfall in price being passed on to apply in subsequent price changes.

So far, the maximum price consumers should have paid for a cylinder of butane is 19.55 euros, fixed from 17 May to 14 November 2022.