Businessmen who banked huge Covid-19 face mask commissions found not guilty of fraud

Sections
Highlight
Mateo Balín
MADRID.
Friday, 21 March 2025, 09:59
On Wednesday, the court ruling said that it has not been proven that the two defendants - Luis Medina and Alberto Luceño - deceived Madrid city council when they offered to supply masks in the Covid pandemic in spring 2020 for an exorbitant price (6.24 euros each).
In fact, the council was told by the judge it did not ask enough about commissions when buying: the defendants took about six million euros out of a total of eleven that the contract was worth.
The ruling said nothing illegal had been committed. However, Luceño was found guilty of tax fraud for not declaring income correctly and for falsifying ID to travel in the pandemic.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.