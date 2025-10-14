Bus driver arrested for being six times over alcohol limit in Spain

J. M. L. Ciudad Real Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 13:42 Share

The Guardia Civil arrested a bus driver in Tomelloso (Ciudad Real) on Monday, 13 October, for driving six times over the maximum alcohol limit allowed for professional drivers. The police stopped the driver after noticing the vehicle making odd maneouvres on the road.

The vehicle was stopped at kilometre 87 of the A-43 dual carriageway that runs from Mérida (Extremadura) to the A-3 near the Castilla-La Mancha town of Atalaya del Cañavate.

The driver was subjected to a breathalyser test which returned a positive result: 0.94 milligrams of alcohol per litre of exhaled air in the first test and 0.91 in the second, for which he was arrested and charged with an offence against road safety.

The driver was immediately taken to the Tomelloso court for a speedy trial which will be held in the next few days. At the time of his arrest, the vehicle was carrying five passengers.

Up to six months' imprisonment and a fine

The level of alcohol detected in the driver's blood constitutes a criminal offence for professional drivers, for which he can be sentenced to between three and six months in prison. In addition, he could receive a hefty fine and be ordered to complete one to three months of community service. Finally, his driving licence can be taken away for a period of between one and four years.