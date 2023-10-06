Brussels backs down and allows Spain to avoid bringing in tolls on all motorways

Olatz Hernández MADRID. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The EU has approved a revision of Spain's recovery funding plan which eliminates a controversial idea to introduce new tolls across every motorway in the country next year. Plans to bring in tolls on all fast roads were scrapped in exchange for Spain promoting rail travel in a bid to help slash greenhouse-gas emissions. According to EU sources, the decision was sparked by rising costs hitting road users due to the energy crisis.