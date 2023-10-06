Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Brussels backs down and allows Spain to avoid bringing in tolls on all motorways

Brussels backs down and allows Spain to avoid bringing in tolls on all motorways

Olatz Hernández

MADRID.

Friday, 6 October 2023, 17:21

Compartir

The EU has approved a revision of Spain's recovery funding plan which eliminates a controversial idea to introduce new tolls across every motorway in the country next year. Plans to bring in tolls on all fast roads were scrapped in exchange for Spain promoting rail travel in a bid to help slash greenhouse-gas emissions. According to EU sources, the decision was sparked by rising costs hitting road users due to the energy crisis.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Lots of beer, food and fairs this weekend on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province
  2. 2 Attendance at San Miguel fair in Torremolinos 'exceeded the most optimistic estimates'
  3. 3 Nerja gears up for feria
  4. 4 Costa tribute night offers magic of two legendary American pop stars
  5. 5 New tax data reveals the municipality in Malaga province with the highest average income
  6. 6 New tourist attraction at foot of Ronda gorge moves one step closer to completion
  7. 7 Nostalgic '70s disco era returns to Salón Varietés
  8. 8 Malaga priest faces harassment allegations from young woman who claims to have been his former partner
  9. 9 Two more teams advance to semi-finals as European Cricket Championship heats up
  10. 10 Why is World Smile Day celebrated today, 6 October, and how will you mark it?

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad