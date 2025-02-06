British grandmother tries Spain's famous potato omelette for the first time and gives her opinion: 'It is really...'

A British grandmother tries 'tortilla de patata' for the first time in Spain and gives her honest opinion on its taste.

J. M. Madrid Thursday, 6 February 2025, 08:31

One of Spain's main tourist attractions is undoubtedly its gastronomy. Every year, millions of visitors come to the country, eager to enjoy the countless tapas, rice dishes and seafood. However, if there is one dish that almost borders on being a cliché, it most certainly is the famous 'tortilla de patatas' potato omelette.

This dish is also the subject of the latest video by British content creator and designer @TomCharlieDesign, who is currently based in Madrid. In his latest post, he wanted to share a moment with his grandmother in which he teaches her how to cook a Spanish omelette for the first time.

Before starting, the content creator warned his grandmother that, while it might not be the best omelette she would ever taste, it would be much better than the packaged options you can buy in the supermarket. After finishing the preparation, the woman said she thought it looked "really nice".

To make sure she understood what she was about to taste, Tom explained the ideal omelette would be runny inside, but they didn't manage to achieve that cooking point. He then asked his grandmother to give a completely honest reaction to the first bite. Without hesitation, the woman enthusiastically stated: "Mmmmm.... It's really nice. I think it's the onion that gives it the flavour."

Tom's opinion, however, was less enthusiastic. Although he acknowledged that the omelette was good, he did not hesitate to compare it to others he had tried. "I'll be honest - I've had much better things to eat, for sure," he said. Even so, his grandmother gave it a fairly decent rating: "A 7 out of 10."

Reactions in the comments

The video has generated a lot of reactions on social media, especially from Spaniards who have been quick to give their advice on the perfect potato omelette. Some defended the version with onion, while others advocated the traditional recipe without it.

There were also comments on the cooking point, with the purists insisting that the dish should be runny on the inside. One of the most prominent comments was: "You've done great as a novice; next time it will be even better."