British Foreign Secretary meets Spanish counterpart for talks The pair discussed cooperation, NATO and the 400,000 Britons currently living in Spain

Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss met with the Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs José Manuel Albares in Madrid on Wednesday this week. Truss said that the pair discussed security cooperation and NATO, as well as supporting the some 400,000 Britons registered as living in Spain.

The UK minister also said there had been constructive dialogue on Gibraltar, with the hope of reaching agreement on the Rock's new relationship with the EU in early 2022.