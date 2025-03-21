British embassy urges residents in Spain to get a TIE ahead of new EU border system: 'The green certificate will not be recognised'

SUR in English Friday, 21 March 2025, 12:53 Compartir

The British embassy in Spain is urging all British nationals resident in Spain who still have not got a 'tarjeta de identidad de extranjero' (TIE) to apply for one as soon as possible, following new information from the Spanish government that the old green certificate will not be recognised by the EU’s Entry Exit System (EES).

When the UK left the EU, British residents already in Spain were able to exchange their green EU certificate for a TIE, a foreigners ID card which, in their case, indicates they maintain the same rights they had as EU citizens according to the Withdrawal Agreement. The exchange, however, was highly recommended but not compulsory.

The British embassy in Madrid confirmed on Friday that residents still holding a a green certificate instead of a TIE will not be able to use this as valid proof of residency in Spain and avoid registering in the same way as tourists do on entering the EU when the new system comes into force. This could lead to them being wrongly accused of overstaying in the EU, denied entry and returned to the UK.

The EU has yet to announce a date for the start of the EES, though it is believed to be later this year. Under this new border system, all non-EU short-stay travellers will need to register their name, passport details, biometric data (fingerprints and captured facial images) upon entering Spain or any other EU country. These details will be held on file for three years, meaning Britons making repeat visits to Spain within a three-year period will not have to go through the same registration process each time or have their passport stamped once EES is fully implemented.

To be exempt from registering with the EES, British residents in the EU will need to show a valid uniform-format biometric card. For British residents in Spain, only a TIE will be accepted by Spanish and EU authorities. The green certificate will not be recognised because it does not meet the requirements to feature in Annex 22 of the Schengen Borders Code, the embassy has now confirmed.

In the case of a traveller being refused entry and returned to the UK, there will be an appeals process, says the embassy, although this may require the green certificate holder to return to the UK until it is resolved.

"The British embassy and Spanish government are therefore urging those remaining green certificate holders to get a TIE as soon as possible," said the embassy in a statement on Friday.

British Ambassador to Spain Sir Alex Ellis said: "We want British residents in Spain to be able to travel smoothly into this country. That’s why it’s really important that anyone with a green certificate gets a TIE. It can take a few months, so start the process now to ensure smooth travel once the EES comes into force later this year.”

The process for securing a TIE appointment is run by the Spanish government and appointments are readily available in key areas to facilitate uptake. More information on how to apply, including links to Spanish government websites where the applications are made, can be found on the ‘Living in Spain’ guide on gov.uk.