Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Arrivals at Malaga Airport. SUR
British embassy urges residents in Spain to get a TIE ahead of new EU border system: &#039;The green certificate will not be recognised&#039;
Travel

British embassy urges residents in Spain to get a TIE ahead of new EU border system: 'The green certificate will not be recognised'

The embassy has confirmed with the Spanish government that only a TIE foreigners ID card will be accepted as proof of residence to avoid having to register with the EES system for tourists when it comes into force

SUR in English

Friday, 21 March 2025, 12:53

The British embassy in Spain is urging all British nationals resident in Spain who still have not got a 'tarjeta de identidad de extranjero' (TIE) to apply for one as soon as possible, following new information from the Spanish government that the old green certificate will not be recognised by the EU’s Entry Exit System (EES).

When the UK left the EU, British residents already in Spain were able to exchange their green EU certificate for a TIE, a foreigners ID card which, in their case, indicates they maintain the same rights they had as EU citizens according to the Withdrawal Agreement. The exchange, however, was highly recommended but not compulsory.

The British embassy in Madrid confirmed on Friday that residents still holding a a green certificate instead of a TIE will not be able to use this as valid proof of residency in Spain and avoid registering in the same way as tourists do on entering the EU when the new system comes into force. This could lead to them being wrongly accused of overstaying in the EU, denied entry and returned to the UK.

The EU has yet to announce a date for the start of the EES, though it is believed to be later this year. Under this new border system, all non-EU short-stay travellers will need to register their name, passport details, biometric data (fingerprints and captured facial images) upon entering Spain or any other EU country. These details will be held on file for three years, meaning Britons making repeat visits to Spain within a three-year period will not have to go through the same registration process each time or have their passport stamped once EES is fully implemented.

To be exempt from registering with the EES, British residents in the EU will need to show a valid uniform-format biometric card. For British residents in Spain, only a TIE will be accepted by Spanish and EU authorities. The green certificate will not be recognised because it does not meet the requirements to feature in Annex 22 of the Schengen Borders Code, the embassy has now confirmed.

In the case of a traveller being refused entry and returned to the UK, there will be an appeals process, says the embassy, although this may require the green certificate holder to return to the UK until it is resolved.

"The British embassy and Spanish government are therefore urging those remaining green certificate holders to get a TIE as soon as possible," said the embassy in a statement on Friday.  

British Ambassador to Spain Sir Alex Ellis said: "We want British residents in Spain to be able to travel smoothly into this country. That’s why it’s really important that anyone with a green certificate gets a TIE. It can take a few months, so start the process now to ensure smooth travel once the EES comes into force later this year.”

The process for securing a TIE appointment is run by the Spanish government and appointments are readily available in key areas to facilitate uptake. More information on how to apply, including links to Spanish government websites where the applications are made, can be found on the ‘Living in Spain’ guide on gov.uk.   

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Age Concern Marbella continues series of informative talks for English-speaking senior citizens
  2. 2 Shoppers offered chance to win 1,000-euro prize in Costa del Sol town
  3. 3 Hospiten expands and modernises its Estepona hospital
  4. 4 The Malaga craft beer with a taste of Brazil
  5. 5 All-terrain wheelchair enables youngsters with reduced mobility to enjoy the mountains in Malaga province
  6. 6 Sabadell Seguros launches its new health insurance policy for the over-60s: Protección Salud Más 60
  7. 7 There is still time to reserve tables for ACE animal shelter fundraising dinner on the Costa
  8. 8 Cártama Oval braced for an intense cricketing feast
  9. 9 Bugle and drum bands from different Andalusian provinces march into Benalmádena this weekend
  10. 10 Benalmádena to install almost 200 brown containers for biodegradable waste

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish British embassy urges residents in Spain to get a TIE ahead of new EU border system: 'The green certificate will not be recognised'