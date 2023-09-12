Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Emergency services at the scene of the accident. Sepa
British bikers die after motorcycle crash on A-8 motorway during an afternoon of intense rain in north of Spain
112 incident

British bikers die after motorcycle crash on A-8 motorway during an afternoon of intense rain in north of Spain

The victims were a 65-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man, according to emergency services in the Asturias region of the country

Gloria Pomarada

Llanes

Tuesday, 12 September 2023, 17:28

Compartir

It was a black day on the A-8 motorway in the Asturias region municipality of Llanes, in the northwest of Spain, where during an afternoon of heavy rain on Monday two British motorcyclists died in an accident - a 65-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man.

The couple were travelling on a motorbike towards Oviedo when, for unknown reasons, the bike skidded onto its side in the middle of the carriageway at kilometre point 300 and vehicles following behind were unable to avoid them.

The accident happened just a few metres from the turn-off to the villages of Balmori, Porrúa, Posada and Celorio. The alert to the 112 Asturias emergency services coordination centre was received at 5.29pm. A mobile intensive care unit from Arriondas was sent to the scene of the accident, but could only confirm the death of the couple. The Guardia Civil and a crew from Llanes fire station were also deployed.

Motorway traffic was diverted to secondary roads while firefighters recovered the bodies and police took charge of the formalities for their removal from the scene. Investigations into the cause of the road accident are ongoing.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena marina to undergo four-year transformation 'to bring it into the 21st century'
  2. 2 High-flying international air show wows huge crowds on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Search for missing Costa del Sol paddleboarders extended to Morocco
  4. 4 Last month was the hottest August in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol since records began in 1942
  5. 5 Man arrested following violent death of foreigner living at caves in Nerja
  6. 6 Torremolinos to host its Asturias days festivities this weekend
  7. 7 Search scaled down for two young paddleboarders who disappeared off Costa del Sol beach more than two weeks ago
  8. 8 Watch... riot policeman in Spain files sexual assault complaint against woman protestor for this kiss
  9. 9 More firefighters and search dogs head from south of Spain to Morocco to help locate and rescue earthquake survivors
  10. 10 Davidovich to lead Spain in the Davis Cup this week as Alcaraz withdraws

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad