Body of a woman with a plastic bag over her head is found off the coast of Tenerife

Canary Islands Sunday, 28 April 2024

Spain's Guardia Civil has opened an investigation following the discovery of the body of a woman, which was found floating off the coast of the municipality of Arico, in Tenerife in the Canary Islands.

The corpse, which has not yet been identified, was found on Saturday afternoon (27 April). It was partially dismembered and there was a plastic bag over the woman's head. According to local media reports, the body had no hands.

Police investigators are trying to determine how the woman died and whether the body matches any missing person reports filed in recent weeks.