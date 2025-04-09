European travellers warned about ETA permit to enter the UK scams

Isabel Méndez Malaga Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 15:38 Compartir

A warning has been issued to Spaniards and other EU citizens travelling to the United Kingdom since the launch of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system on 2 April. Spanish and European Union citizens of all ages who wish to enter the UK now must have an ETA, which costs approximately 12 euros.

However, people have reported scams on social media with warnings of the importance using the official UK government website. There are reports of links that lead to permits for Egypt instead of the UK, and that instead of costing 12 euros they were asked for 99 euros.

Those planning to travel are advised to apply for an ETA at least three days before arriving in the UK and the visa can only be applied for online through the British government website. Once applied for, a reply can be received within minutes or, at the latest, within three working days. The applicant will receive an email with the authorisation, which will be digitally linked to their passport. This means that there is no need to issue a document to be shown during boarding or border control. It is valid for two years or until the expiry date of the passport, so if the passport is renewed, a new ETA must be applied for.

Required data

The data required to complete the ETA application form include name and surname, current address, gender, date of birth, nationality, marital status, passport number and contact details (telephone, email). In addition, there is a space to explain the main reason(s) for the visit, as well as the planned travel itinerary and the dates of entry and exit from the country.

The current price of the authorisation is 10 pounds sterling (about 12 euros), and the money will not be refunded if the access authorisation is refused. In addition, the UK government has announced that it will raise the price to 16 pounds (about €19) from 9 April.

Passengers who have to make a stopover in the UK and have to re-check their baggage or go through border control will also need to apply for the ETA. Although they do not have to do so if their journey does not involve going through border control which is the case at London Heathrow and Manchester airports.

Cases where it is not needed

The ETA is not required if the traveller holds a valid UK visa or has permission to reside, work or study in the UK, for dual nationals with a valid British or Irish passport, or citizens of the United Kingdom, Ireland, the islands of Guernsey, Jersey, Man or the British Overseas Territories.