The best bar in the world is in Spain

Which is the best bar? The one with the best prices? The one that serves as a meeting point with friends? A modern one or one with history? It is not easy to answer this question, because each customer will have their favourite bar or bars and there are many factors to take into account.
However, 650 independent experts have analysed and voted to select the best bar in the world, mainly focused on valuing drinks and cocktails above other factors. They have created The World's 50 Best Bars 2022, a list that each year names the most distinguished bars around the world. They are all establishments in large capitals: New York, London, Sydney, Milan, Singapore…
Of course, if Spain holds the record for being the country with the most bars and restaurants in the world by population density - according to the country’s National Institute of Statistics, in 2020 it had 277,539 catering establishments, one for every 175 inhabitants, it had to be represented on this list and it does so in style. The best bar in the world in this 2022 list is in Spain.
Specifically it is in Barcelona and it is the Paradiso cocktail bar, which has already been present on this list in other years, but not at No 1 position . It is a bar with a wide range of original cocktails at prices that are not excessively high, with a good atmosphere and long queues to enter. In addition they also give classes on 'mixology', which is the art of mixing drinks and cocktails.
But there are three other Spanish bars that are among the 15 best in the world: Sips, Two Schmucks and Salmon Guru, the first two also in Barcelona and the third in Madrid.
No. 50 Bulgari Bar, Dubai
No. 49 Lucy's Flower Shop, Stockholm
No. 48 Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo
No. 47 Employees Only, New York
No. 46 L'Antiquario, Naples
No. 45 Galaxy Bar, Dubai
Nº 44 Carnival, Lima
No. 43 Himkok, Oslo
No. 42 Cochin China, Buenos Aires
No. 41 Ok Canteen, Sydney
No. 40 Red Frog, Lisbon
No. 39 Locale Firenze, Florence
No. 38 Zuma, Dubai
No. 37 A bar with shapes for a name, London
No. 36 Dante, New York
No. 35 1930, Milan
No. 34 Overstory, New York
No. 33 Manhattan, Singapore
No. 32 Baltra Bar, Mexico City
No. 31 Line, Athens
No. 30 Swift, London
No. 29 Maybe Sammy, Sydney
No. 28 Argo, Hong Kong
Nº 27 Three Monkeys, Buenos Aires
No. 26 Sidecar, New Delhi
No. 25 Kumiko, Chicago
No.24 Tropic City, Bangkok
No. 23 Satan's Whiskers, London
No. 22 Attaboy, New York
No. 21 Cafe La Trova, Miami
No. 20 Baba au rum, Athens
No. 19 The Clumsies, Athens
No. 18 Florist Atlantic, Buenos Aires
No. 17 Coa, Hong Kong
No. 16 Drink Kong, Rome
No. 15 Salmon Guru, Madrid
No.14 BBK Social Club, Bangkok
No. 13 Hanky Panky, Mexico
No. 12 Jigger & Pony, Singapore
No. 11 Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City
No. 10 Alchemical, Cartagena (Colombia)
No. 9 Katana Kitten, New York
No. 8 Connaught Bar, London
No. 7 Two Schmucks, Barcelona
No. 6 Double Chicken Please, New York
No. 5 Little Red Door, Paris
Nº 4 Licoreria Limantour, Mexico City
No. 3 Sips, Barcelona
No 2 Tayēr + Elementary, London
No. 1 Paradise, Barcelona